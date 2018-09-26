Wild's Ryan Suter: Ready for preseason debut

Suter (ankle) will play Wednesday's preseason game against the Jets.

Suter has already deemed himself fit to play Opening Night against the Avalanche, and a preseason appearance would put any leftover speculation about his health to bed. The veteran blueliner tied a career high in points (51) last season, and he was a monster with 23 on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories