Wild's Ryan Suter: Ready for preseason debut
Suter (ankle) will play Wednesday's preseason game against the Jets.
Suter has already deemed himself fit to play Opening Night against the Avalanche, and a preseason appearance would put any leftover speculation about his health to bed. The veteran blueliner tied a career high in points (51) last season, and he was a monster with 23 on the power play.
