Wild's Ryan Suter: Records apple in defeat

Suter had an assist in Monday's game, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

Suter seems to be back to his normal self after a four-game cold streak where he didn't record a point. He still hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 10, but with 43 assists on the year, his owners haven't minded much.

