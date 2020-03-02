Wild's Ryan Suter: Records assist

Suter posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Suter has racked up five assists in his last six games. The blueliner is up to 44 points, 83 blocks, 106 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 65 contests. He's been a key component for the Wild as they've won four of their last six games, and his offense can provide fantasy owners a boost from defense.