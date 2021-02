Suter produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Suter had the secondary helper on the first of Victor Rask's two goals in the contest. The 36-year-old Suter is as steady as ever on the scoresheet, with six assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 10 appearances. Just one of his helpers has come on the power play -- he produced 18 of his 48 points with the man advantage in 2019-20.