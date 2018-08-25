Wild's Ryan Suter: Return timeline unclear
Suter (ankle) is "on track to come back," according to Wild GM Paul Fenton, though he wouldn't put a specific timeline on the veteran defenseman's return, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As noted in the report, Fenton personally doesn't like to divulge too much information to the media when it pertains to player injuries, but it's worth noting that Suter did express optimism earlier this month that he'll be ready for training camp. The Wisconsin native tied a career high with 51 points (six goals, 45 assists) last season, but the uncertainty surrounding his severe ankle injury and corresponding timeline should leave him discounted in fantasy drafts this fall.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Targeting training camp return•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Not ready to test injured ankle•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Undergoing surgery, out for season•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Fractured fibula confirmed, out indefinitely•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: May have broken fibula•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...