Wild's Ryan Suter: Return timeline unclear

Suter (ankle) is "on track to come back," according to Wild GM Paul Fenton, though he wouldn't put a specific timeline on the veteran defenseman's return, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

As noted in the report, Fenton personally doesn't like to divulge too much information to the media when it pertains to player injuries, but it's worth noting that Suter did express optimism earlier this month that he'll be ready for training camp. The Wisconsin native tied a career high with 51 points (six goals, 45 assists) last season, but the uncertainty surrounding his severe ankle injury and corresponding timeline should leave him discounted in fantasy drafts this fall.