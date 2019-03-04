Wild's Ryan Suter: Robust stat line Sunday
Suter earned an assist and added three hits and two shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Suter skated 30:22, the sixth time this season he's exceeded the 30-minute mark in a game. Suter has 43 points from 66 contests, putting him on track for his third 50-point campaign in the last four years.
