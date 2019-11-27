Wild's Ryan Suter: Scores game-winning goal
Suter tallied a power-play assist and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
The veteran defenseman has multiple points in three of his last four games, bringing his points per game average up to 0.64. He's on pace for 10 goals and 52 points, both of which would be new career bests. However, Suter also has a minus-9 rating even after his plus-2 night against the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.