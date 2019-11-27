Wild's Ryan Suter: Scores game-winning goal

Suter tallied a power-play assist and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

The veteran defenseman has multiple points in three of his last four games, bringing his points per game average up to 0.64. He's on pace for 10 goals and 52 points, both of which would be new career bests. However, Suter also has a minus-9 rating even after his plus-2 night against the Devils.