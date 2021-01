Suter provided an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Suter set up Marcus Foligno for the game-tying goal in the third period before Kirill Kaprizov won the contest on a breakaway in overtime. It's a solid start to the year for the 35-year-old Suter, who has produced at least 40 points in each of the last five seasons. He's expected to work on the first pairing and second power-play unit to begin 2020-21.