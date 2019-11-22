Wild's Ryan Suter: Sets up game-winning goal
Suter collected a pair of assists, including one with the man advantage, during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Suter's performance against the Avalanche, while encouraging, is not something his owners should expect to see regularly at this stage of the 36-year-old's career. That said, he's enjoying a run of good form, now with power-play points in back-to-back games.
