Suter recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Suter teed up Matt Dumba for a one-timer that gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 18:12 of the second period. The 36-year-old Suter has struggled to contribute consistently with 15 points in 40 outings this year. He's recorded points in consecutive games just four times in 2020-21.