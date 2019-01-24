Wild's Ryan Suter: Shows off two-way skills

Suter registered a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

For good measure, the venerable rearguard topped off a strong fantasy performance with a plus-3 rating. Suter admitted he's been playing through pain in his surgically repaired right ankle, but it hasn't been noticeable on the scoresheet, as he heads into the All-Star break with six goals and 27 helpers through 50 games.