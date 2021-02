Suter notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Suter set up Nick Bjugstad for the Wild's second of three goals in a span of 3:03 during the first period. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Suter. The 36-year-old blueliner has just seven assists, 29 shots on net and 21 blocked shots through 17 contests this season.