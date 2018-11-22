Wild's Ryan Suter: Slow month made better

Suter recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Ottawa.

Suter has not scored a goal in November, meanwhile, Wednesday's two-assist performance marked only his fourth and fifth points of the month. Despite that, the 33-year-old American has been solid and does have 17 points in 22 games, continuing to be the workhorse on Minnesota's blue line. He deserves nightly consideration for no other reason than you can't produce points if you don't play, and simply put, Suter plays more than most others.