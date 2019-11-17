Wild's Ryan Suter: Slow start to 2019-20 campaign
Suter has just two goals and nine points and is a minus-10 through the first 20 games this campaign.
Some of Suter's struggles could be attested to the poor play of the entire team, but he's averaged just 24:33 of ice time this season which is a career-low. He's also chipped in 16 hits and 19 blocks, but those numbers aren't to his usual standards he's set in his career. Once more, he's racked up just four power-play points in a career-low 2:48 of average ice time, which hurts his fantasy appeal. The 34-year-old continues to be a steady option on the back end, but his stats point to the start of a reasonable decline in his career.
