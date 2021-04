Suter managed an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Suter collected the secondary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's game-winning goal in the third period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Suter, who has experienced a scoring drop-off in 2020-21. He has 13 points, 56 shots on net and 44 blocked shots through 36 appearances -- the Wisconsin native produced 48 points in 69 outings last year.