Wild's Ryan Suter: Snags power-play helper

Suter collected a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Suter had the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's game-winner in overtime. The 35-year-old Suter has a goal and five helpers in his last six games. He's up to 48 points, 111 shots, 93 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 69 contests.