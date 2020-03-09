Wild's Ryan Suter: Snags power-play helper
Suter collected a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Suter had the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's game-winner in overtime. The 35-year-old Suter has a goal and five helpers in his last six games. He's up to 48 points, 111 shots, 93 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 69 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.