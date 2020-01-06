Wild's Ryan Suter: Tacks on two more helpers

Suter registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

His first helper was on a power-play goal by Kevin Fiala. Suter also set up Jordan Greenway in the third period. The defenseman has compiled two goals and four helpers during a five-game point streak. He's at the 30-point plateau this season, with 67 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots and 11 power-play points through 43 contests. It's unlikely the 34-year-old reaches 60 points, but exceeding 50 is a possibility for Suter, who has had no fewer than 32 points in a season during his Wild career.