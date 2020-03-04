Wild's Ryan Suter: Tallies plus-3 rating
Suter posted a plus-3 rating with one assist, four blocks, one hit and one shot in a 3-1 victory over the Predators on Tuesday.
The veteran defenseman has four assists in the last five games, including one in each of the last three contests. During that stretch, he also has a plus-4 rating. Suter is far from the defenseman that led the league in plus-minus three seasons ago, but he has an outside chance to set career highs in goals, assists and points. He needs eight more helpers to set a new career high-water mark, which is a total he has in the past 13 contests. Suter has seven goals and 45 points with a minus-8 rating in 66 games this season.
