Wild's Ryan Suter: Tallies two assists

Suter picked up two helpers, including one on the power play, in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Suter now has 39 assists through 66 games this year. Though the veteran doesn't have a goal in his last 20 games, he's notched 16 assists in that time so he's still helped fantasy owners. This power-play point also gives him 20 with the extra man.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories