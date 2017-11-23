Wild's Ryan Suter: Tallies two points

Suter notched two power-play helpers in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

Suter's power-play minutes are back up this year after he saw his time drops last season. It's paid off, as he now has six points with the extra man through 21 games. Overall, he has 14 points.

