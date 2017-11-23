Wild's Ryan Suter: Tallies two points
Suter notched two power-play helpers in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.
Suter's power-play minutes are back up this year after he saw his time drops last season. It's paid off, as he now has six points with the extra man through 21 games. Overall, he has 14 points.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Bears fruit for fantasy owners in loss•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Helps lead third-period comeback•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Mixed bag in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects helper in narrow loss•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Scores first goal since Feb. 16•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...