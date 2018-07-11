Wild's Ryan Suter: Targeting training camp return
Suter (ankle) is pushing to be ready for the start of training camp this fall, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
After suffering a severe ankle injury that required surgery, there was some initial concern that Suter might have to hang up his skates. Instead, the Madison, Wisconsin native has his sights set on being ready for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old matched his career-high 51 points last year, along with setting a new best in assists (45). Whether Suter can return to a similar level of productivity in 2018-19 remains to be seen, which makes him a potential high-risk, high-reward target for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...