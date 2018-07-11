Wild's Ryan Suter: Targeting training camp return

Suter (ankle) is pushing to be ready for the start of training camp this fall, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

After suffering a severe ankle injury that required surgery, there was some initial concern that Suter might have to hang up his skates. Instead, the Madison, Wisconsin native has his sights set on being ready for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old matched his career-high 51 points last year, along with setting a new best in assists (45). Whether Suter can return to a similar level of productivity in 2018-19 remains to be seen, which makes him a potential high-risk, high-reward target for fantasy owners.