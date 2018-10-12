Wild's Ryan Suter: Three points in OT win
Suter scored the game-tying goal late in the third period, adding two more assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks.
Along with his three points, Suter led all skaters in ice time, playing 26:37. The minutes-eating blueliner has always been capable of logging heavy minutes and will continue to do so, so long as he remains healthy. Having never scored double-digit goals in a season, most of Suter's fantasy value lies in his ability to rack up assists. For his career, the 33-year-old has recorded 418 helpers, compared to just 75 goals in 993 career games.
