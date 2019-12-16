Wild's Ryan Suter: Throws up three assists in win
Suter finished Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks with three assists, including one power-play helper. Suter's four blocked shots were a game high.
Suter has only scored three goals in 2019-20, but a lack of goals has not prevented the veteran blueliner from contributing on a regular basis. Sunday's contest was the first time this season Suter finished with three points, and the 34-year-old now has 22 points in 35 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.