Wild's Ryan Suter: Throws up three assists in win

Suter finished Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks with three assists, including one power-play helper. Suter's four blocked shots were a game high.

Suter has only scored three goals in 2019-20, but a lack of goals has not prevented the veteran blueliner from contributing on a regular basis. Sunday's contest was the first time this season Suter finished with three points, and the 34-year-old now has 22 points in 35 games in 2019-20.