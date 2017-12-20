Wild's Ryan Suter: Two assists in high-scoring win
Suter dished out two helpers while skating 25:13 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.
After logging a respectable 15 points in his first 28 appearances, Suter's performed at a point-per-game pace over the past six. The do-it-all defenseman continues to log massive minutes on the Minnesota blue line, having been held shy of the 25-minute mark only five times all season.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Nabs assist in shootout victory•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Tallies two points•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Bears fruit for fantasy owners in loss•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Helps lead third-period comeback•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Mixed bag in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Collects helper in narrow loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...