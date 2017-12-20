Wild's Ryan Suter: Two assists in high-scoring win

Suter dished out two helpers while skating 25:13 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

After logging a respectable 15 points in his first 28 appearances, Suter's performed at a point-per-game pace over the past six. The do-it-all defenseman continues to log massive minutes on the Minnesota blue line, having been held shy of the 25-minute mark only five times all season.