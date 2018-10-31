Wild's Ryan Suter: Two assists in road win

Suter recorded a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Oilers.

The veteran defenseman, on top of tallying two assists, played a game-high 28:35 on Tuesday. Suter continues to be a minutes eater for the Wild and now has 12 points in as many games to start the season. The Wild's next game comes Saturday in St. Louis.

