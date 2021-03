Suter picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

He set up both of Jared Spurgeon's goals on the evening, as the Wild's top duo on the blueline spearheaded the team's offense. Suter is showing his age this year as Wednesday's performance was his first multi-point effort in two months, and the 36-year-old has only one goal and 12 points through 31 games.