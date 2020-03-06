Play

Wild's Ryan Suter: Two points in win

Suter scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Suter opened the scoring at 8:34 of the first period, and later added the secondary helper on Alex Galchenyuk's tally in the second. The 35-year-old blueliner has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. With 47 points in 67 games this year, he's matched last year's offensive output and remains on track to exceed his career high of 51.

