Wild's Ryan Suter: Undergoing surgery, out for season
Suter will have surgery to correct the fractured fibula he sustained against Dallas on Saturday, and will miss the rest of the season.
While Suter was already ruled to be out indefinitely, his injury will now cost him the chance to play at any point in the postseason. The 33-year-old was in the midst of another fantastic regular season as his 51 points matched his career high from 2015-16, and his highly-skilled defensive ability is always present when he mans the blue line. There's still no clear timetable for when during the offseason Suter will be fully recovered, and Carson Soucy should draw into Minnesota's blue line while Suter, Gustav Olofsson (concussion), and Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) remain out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...