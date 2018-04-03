Wild's Ryan Suter: Undergoing surgery, out for season

Suter will have surgery to correct the fractured fibula he sustained against Dallas on Saturday, and will miss the rest of the season.

While Suter was already ruled to be out indefinitely, his injury will now cost him the chance to play at any point in the postseason. The 33-year-old was in the midst of another fantastic regular season as his 51 points matched his career high from 2015-16, and his highly-skilled defensive ability is always present when he mans the blue line. There's still no clear timetable for when during the offseason Suter will be fully recovered, and Carson Soucy should draw into Minnesota's blue line while Suter, Gustav Olofsson (concussion), and Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) remain out.