Wild's Ryan Suter: Wanted to play in charity game
Suter (ankle) supposedly felt good enough following offseason ankle surgery to play in the Stars and Stripes Showdown on August 26, NHL.com reports.
According to the report, the only reason Suter sat out of the game was due to a phone call from Wild GM Paul Fenton saying he'd prefer he not play. Suter also recently revealed that he has been participating in scrimmages with his usual summer group, and that those sessions were more physically demanding than the charity event.
