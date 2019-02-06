Wild's Ryan Suter: Workhorse in loss

Suter nabbed two even-strength assists in 30:10 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to Buffalo.

Tuesday's marathon was Suter's most time on ice in one game this season. The 34-year-old flashed why he's still one of the best two-way defensemen in the league, collecting two assists and a plus-3 rating while logging big minutes. Suter is now up to 36 points in 53 games and continues to be a fantasy asset on the back end.