Wild's Ryan Suter: Workhorse in loss
Suter nabbed two even-strength assists in 30:10 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to Buffalo.
Tuesday's marathon was Suter's most time on ice in one game this season. The 34-year-old flashed why he's still one of the best two-way defensemen in the league, collecting two assists and a plus-3 rating while logging big minutes. Suter is now up to 36 points in 53 games and continues to be a fantasy asset on the back end.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...