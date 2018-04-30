Wild's Sam Anas: Renews deal
Anas signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday.
A high-scoring standout at the college level for Quinnipiac University, Anas blossomed in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign. In 70 contests, Anas recorded 26 goals and 35 assists to establish himself as a legitimate offensive threat. Despite his ability, at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, Anas will have to overcome his lack of size if he wants to make an impact in the NHL.
