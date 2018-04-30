Anas signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday.

A high-scoring standout at the college level for Quinnipiac University, Anas blossomed in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign. In 70 contests, Anas recorded 26 goals and 35 assists to establish himself as a legitimate offensive threat. Despite his ability, at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, Anas will have to overcome his lack of size if he wants to make an impact in the NHL.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories