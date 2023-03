Steel logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Steel helped out on goals by Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Goligoski in the second period. With Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) out, Steel is seeing regular time in the lineup for the first time since early February. The 25-year-old has a career-high 25 points with 76 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-11 rating through 57 outings this season.