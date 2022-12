Steel registered two assists in Friday's 4-1 win against Chicago.

Steel has six goals and 11 points in 30 contests this season. He entered the game averaging just 13:27 of ice time, but that's jumped to 17:03 from Nov. 19-Dec. 14, and he logged 16:35 vs. the Blackhawks. As long as Steel maintains his expanded role, he'll be worth keeping an eye on.