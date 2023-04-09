Steel scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Steel put the Wild ahead at 11:37 of the first period with his first shorthanded goal since the 2018-19 campaign. He also assisted on a Jared Spurgeon tally in the second. Steel is up to 10 goals, 18 helpers, 84 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 63 contests in a career year. With Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) week-to-week, Steel should have a chance to play regularly leading into the playoffs.