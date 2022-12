Steel registered two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

Steel's first assist was recorded during a Minnesota power play. The 24-year-old has six goals and 15 points in 34 games this season, including two with the man advantage. Although he's averaged just 0:37 of power play ice time this season, that jumped to 1:29 in five games from Dec. 14-22, and he logged 0:53 on Tuesday. His increased role on the man advantage might boost Steel's scoring pace.