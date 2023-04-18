Steel scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged three hits in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Steel tied the game at 2-2 at 14:25 of the second period, then set up Ryan Hartman nearly three full periods later. The 25-year-old Steel missed the regular-season finale with an illness, but it appears he's ready to fill in as the third-line center as long as Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is out. Steel was effective in a variety of roles with 28 points in 65 contests this season, though he could be scratched if the Wild are ever at full health in the playoffs.