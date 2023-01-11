Steel picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Steel set up Kirill Kaprizov's goal in the first period before recording his second primary assist on Mats Zuccarello's tally in the third. Steel has been productive as a playmaker recently, with 12 points (11 assists) in his last 12 contests. The 24-year-old center should garner attention for fantasy purposes while centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello on Minnesota's top line. Steel has seven goals and 13 assists through 40 games this year, leaving him two points shy of his career high.