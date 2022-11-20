Steel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Steel played a key role in the comeback win. He scored the game-tying goal with 2:37 left in regulation, then set up Alex Goligoski for the game-winner in overtime. This was Steel's first multi-point effort of the season, and he saw a season-high 15:56 of ice time in an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup. That success may earn him additional time between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Steel's upside would be higher there, but he has just five points in 18 contests and no more than 22 points in a single season. He likely won't be the long-term answer on the top line, so he's more of a streaming target for now.