Steel scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Steel tallied in the third period for the Wild's final goal of the game. Since Nov. 19, the 24-year-old has centered the Wild's top line, picking up four goals and a helper in 10 contests in that span. He's at just eight points in 27 outings overall -- his top-line usage has been a boost, but it's still likely too little to truly make an impact in most fantasy formats, especially with a relative lack of non-scoring production.