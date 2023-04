Steel (illness) won't play Thursday in Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Steel was unable to complete Tuesday's game against the Jets, but is starting to feel better. The Wild will not use him Thursday as they want him to be 100 percent for the playoffs and don't want him to regress. Steel has 10 goals and 28 points in 65 games this season, his best campaign thus far in his five-year NHL career.