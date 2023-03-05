Steel notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Steel had been scratched for nine of the Wild's last 10 games, and he had an 11-game point drought before that. He looked steady in a third-line role Saturday, earning a helper on a Marcus Foligno tally. The 25-year-old's spot in the lineup still can't be considered safe with Oskar Sundqvist awaiting his Wild debut following a deadline-day deal with the Red Wings. Steel has eight goals, 15 assists, 72 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-8 rating through 54 outings this season.