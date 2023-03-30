Steel scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Steel had been a healthy scratch for the last four games, and he was limited to three helpers over his previous six appearances. He gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his first-period tally Wednesday. The 25-year-old has slipped out of an everyday role, but he's still had a career year with nine goals, 17 helpers, 79 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 60 contests. It's unclear if Steel will stick in the lineup once Brandon Duhaime (illness) is ready to return.