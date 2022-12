Steel collected two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Minnesota's top unit of Steel, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello piled up seven points in total, with Steel picking up assists on one tally each by his linemates. The 24-year-old hasn't been quite as productive lately as the two bigger names he's skating with, but Steel still has a goal and six points over the last five games.