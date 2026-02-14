Hlavaj made 46 saves in Slovakia's 5-3 loss to Sweden on Saturday in Olympic round-robin action.

Slovakia got outshot 51-32 in the contest, but Hlavaj came up with several big saves to keep his team in the game. The 24-year-old Wild prospect allowed six goals on 91 shots in his two Olympic starts. Slovakia has a 2-1 record in the preliminary round, but whether the team receives a bye to the quarterfinals or will have to play in Tuesday's qualification round hinges on the result of Finland's final round-robin game against Italy.