Hlavaj recorded a 30-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 4-0 win over Texas on Wednesday.

Hlavaj made his 20th AHL appearance of the season and picked up his second shutout. He's had some moments, but his 6-10-4 record, 3.30 GAA and .885 save percentage show he still has some things to work on at Iowa. Hlavaj also had a 3.56 GAA and .908 save percentage across five games for Slovakia at the Olympics, helping his country to a fourth-place finish.