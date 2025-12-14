Hlavaj recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 6-0 win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Hlavaj picked up his first shutout of the season and the second of his career. He is now 4-5-1 with a 3.21 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 10 appearances. Hlavaj is battling with Cal Petersen for starts with Iowa, though neither will be able to rely on performance alone to get to the NHL, where the Wild boast a strong goaltending duo in Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt.