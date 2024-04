Hlavaj agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Friday.

Hlavaj struggled to pick up wins this season, going 8-20-0 with a .902 save percentage and 3.10 GAA in 28 appearances for Plzen HC. With his deal kicking in next year, the 22-year-old backstop could make the jump to North America and suit up with AHL Iowa.