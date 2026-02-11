Hlavaj is set to start for Slovakia against Finland on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Patrik Mitas of STV reports.

Hlavaj has a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 18 outings with AHL Iowa in 2025-26. The 24-year-old was never drafted, but he signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on April 5, 2024. This is the first game of the tournament for Slovakia and Finland, but the Finnish team is expected to be very good. Hlavaj will be facing the likes of Roope Hintz, Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen, as well as other NHL talent.