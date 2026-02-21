Hlavaj turned aside 29 of 33 shots on goal during Slovakia's 6-1 loss to Finland in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Hlavaj was tasked with defending against a strong offense in Finland, which was able to compile four goals against him across the first 50 minutes of the contest. With the loss, the 24-year-old Hlavaj finished the Olympics with a 3.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage across five appearances. While he'll head back to AHL Iowa without an Olympic medal, the young netminder was able to showcase his skills on the world stage, which could lead to an NHL call-up if Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson or Jesper Wallstedt pick up an injury.