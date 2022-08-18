Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Walker was a seventh-round pick of the Lightning in 2017, but he elected to let those rights expire and become a free agent this summer. The 23-year-old forward will instead link up with the Wild organization, where he figures to spend the bulk of 2022-23 with AHL Iowa. The Minnesota native had 112 points in 144 games with the University of Minnesota, including serving as captain each of the last three years.